Boulder County’s new chief medical officer to help guide county through COVID-19

As Boulder County transitions away from the coronavirus pandemic and begins to treat the contagious virus as a disease similar to influenza, the county’s new chief medical officer will serve as a resource for other health experts as the world continues to adapt to life with COVID-19.

“Where we will get eventually is to a place where the health care systems are able to manage an increased surge in diagnoses and illnesses due to COVID — similar to the way our health care systems are able to manage with influenza on a seasonal basis,” said Bob Belknap, Boulder County Public Health’s new chief medical officer. “We don’t know if COVID is going to settle into a similar rhythm that is seasonal or sporadic.”

Belknap, a specialist in public health, infectious diseases and internal medicine, started his role with BCPH April 1. He succeeds Dr. Michelle Haas who filled the position after Chief Medical Officer Chris Urbina retired last year.

“I look forward to serving the people of Boulder County in this role, especially at this critical time,” he said in a BCPH news release. “The community has been through a great deal in the past two years, navigating the challenges and changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Boulder County rose to the challenge, with an impressive effort to get vaccinated.”

Other than his role with BCPH, Belknap also serves as Broomfield County’s chief medical officer and is the interim executive director of the Public Health Institute at Denver Health. In Boulder County, he works directly with division directors to set the direction for medical response, coordinate with staff regarding health services and provide expert guidance to continue BCPH’s efforts to promote equitable and inclusive access to public health programs. He said his contract with BCPH will be renewed annually.

“As an expert in public health and infectious diseases, Dr. Belknap will provide integral support in ensuring that BCPH is equipped to continue making well-informed decisions and providing essential information and resources to our community,” said Camille Rodriguez, BCPH executive director, in the news release.

Belknap said he will serve in the capacity of a consultant for BCPH as he continues to learn about the county’s goals and priorities.

He said one goal is to address the holes highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It exacerbated already existing gaps such as access to health care and issues with providing care to people who are uninsured or underinsured. Moving forward, the county must address these gaps or it can expect to see more COVID-19 surges and new variants, he said.

“Addressing that is going to require resources, and the resources needed haven’t yet been clearly identified, and so we do our best to make sure that doesn’t get forgotten as we’re making this transition period,” Belknap said. “I hope we are given the resources to help fill gaps in our health care systems.”