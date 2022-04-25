Distressed Boulder office building sells for $2.6M

Local real estate syndicator and property management company Tepuy Properties LLC purchased for $2.6 million Friday the office building at 3050 Broadway St., the company announced in a news release.

The 7,094-square-foot building is currently vacant. Tepuy plans to spend about $700,000 to upgrade the space, including new roof and HVAC, lighting updates and bathroom remodels.

Once the building is ready, Tepuy expects it to be a hot commodity — it is just one mile north of the Pearl Street Mall and features an on-site covered parking garage.

“It is a fantastic location for any small business that wants to be in the busy part of town,” said Brandi Prochazka, Tepuy’s property manager, in a statement.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.