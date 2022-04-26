 Skip to content

Tuesday, April 26th 2022

20th Judicial District Judicial Performance Commission to hold public comment on Boulder judges

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The 20th Judicial District Judicial Performance Commission will hold a public hearing to get public input on the Boulder judges up for retention in the general election.

The hearing will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 17 in Courtroom F at the Boulder County Justice Center, 1777 Sixth St.

The Boulder District judges up for retention are Andrew Hartman and Bruce Langer, while the Boulder County judges up for retention are David Archuleta, Elizabeth Brodsky, Zachary Malkinson and Kristy Martinez.

State law requires the Judicial Performance Commission to evaluate the performance of the judges and provide voters with a “meets” or “does not meet” performance standard recommendation in the Blue Books distributed to all voters before the November 2022 election.

Any person interested in commenting on the performance of these judges may speak at this hearing or provide a written letter to the commission.

The commission will only take comments on the judges up for retention at this public input hearing.

Written letters regarding the six judges identified above may be sent to 20th Judicial District Judicial Performance Commission, c/o Angelique Espinoza, Public Information Liaison, 7298 Siena Way, Boulder, CO 80301.

Letters must include the name and address of the person submitting the comments, and each judge will receive a copy of any letters providing comments regarding that particular judge. All letters must be received by May 10.

Contact Mallory Hochwender, 720-664-1516, 20JDadmin@judicial.state.co.us, by 5 p.m. May 10 to make arrangements for interpreter needs or Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations.

Additional information on Colorado’s Commissions on Judicial Performance can be found at: coloradojudicialperformance.gov.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

