CU Buffs women’s lacrosse preview: No. 10 DU Pioneers

CU Buffs women’s lacrosse at No. 10 Denver Pioneers

GAME TIME: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Peter Barton Stadium.

BROADCAST: Live stream available at cubuffs.com/WatchWLax.

RECORDS: Colorado 10-5; Denver 14-1.

TOP PLAYERS: Colorado — A Sadie Grozier, Gr. (43 goals, seven assists); A Charlie Rudy, Sr. (30 goals, 11 assists); A Chloe Willard, Sr. (23 goals, 14 assists); A Sam McGee, Gr. (29 goals, three assists); A Morgan Pence, So. (25 goals, seven assists); G Grace Donnelly, Jr. (.444 save percentage, 12.60 goals-against average). Denver — A Bea Behrins, Gr. (51 goals, 16 assists); A Lauren Black, Fr. (37 goals, 12 assists); A Julia Gilbert, Jr. (32 goals, eight assists); A Kayla DeRose, Sr. (15 goals, 14 assists); G Emilia Bohi, Fr. (.416 save percentage; 7.91 goals-against average).

NOTES: CU is coming off a 23-12 win against Oregon in the home finale that ended a run of three losses in four games…Against Oregon, CU’s Sadie Grozier became the fourth CU player to reach 150 goals in her career…DU is seventh in the RPI. The Buffs are 39th…DU’s only defeat of the season occurred against then-No. 1 Boston College (now No. 2) on March 9…The Pioneers have faced six common foes as CU — Louisville, Cal, Stanford, Ohio State, Vanderbilt and UC Davis — and won all six games. CU went 7-1 against those teams…DU leads the all-time series 5-3…The Buffs will open the Pac-12 Conference as the No. 4 seed with a first-round date against fifth-seeded Oregon on May 4 (5:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks).