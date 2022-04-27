Boulder, Fort Collins named top emerging housing markets

Boulder and Fort Collins each scored positions in the top 10 on the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com’s Spring 2022​ Emerging Housing Markets Index.

“The index ​analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation,” the index report said.

Boulder was sixth on the list and Fort Collins eighth.

“The spring index highlights strong local economies with a mix of private industries, health care, higher education and the presence of government facilities and institutions,” the report said. “These factors result in a growing real estate market aimed at attracting and retaining entrepreneurs, professionals and families. Many of the top emerging markets have a noticeable share of small businesses complementing a thriving ecosystem of regional, national and international companies.”

Rapid City, S.D., was first on the list and no other Colorado cities appear in the top 20.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.