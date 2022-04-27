 Skip to content

Wednesday, April 27th 2022

College Sports

CU Buffs women’s basketball officially adds transfer

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Arizona women’s basketball player Aaronette Vonleh, right, drives to the basket against Eastern New Mexico in an exhibition game on Oct. 28, 2021 at McKale Center. (Arizona Athletics)
By | bhowell@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Aaronette Vonleh is officially a Colorado Buffalo.

On Wednesday, CU women’s basketball announced the addition of Vonleh as a transfer from Arizona. Vonleh, a 6-foot-3 post, committed to CU earlier this month.

“We are unbelievably excited to have Aaronette join our Colorado family,” CU head coach JR Payne said in a press release. “She is someone who comes to CU with both collegiate experience as well as a strong desire to grow into the player that she is capable of being.

“Aaronette brings a low post presence with a great combination of size and skill that we need in the frontcourt. I believe she is capable of being an excellent player in the Pac-12 for the years to come.”

Coming off the bench last season, Vonleh averaged 6.9 minutes, 4.1 points and 1.6 rebounds at Arizona. She made 61.5 percent of her shots.

A year ago, the West Linn (Ore.) High School star was considered a four-star recruit by ESPN. She was rated as the No. 100 overall prospect in the 2021 class and No. 9 among post players. Vonleh was named the Oregon Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year in 2021 after averaging 28.6 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks, while shooting 71.1 percent, as a senior at West Linn. As a junior, she averaged 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Brian Howell | Sports Writer

Brian Howell has worked for Prairie Mountain Publishing since 2004 and has covered the Colorado Buffaloes since 2010.

