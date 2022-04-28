 Skip to content

Thursday, April 28th 2022

Attorneys decide on doctor, timeline in second evaluation for Boulder murder suspect

Zachary Miller (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

Attorneys for the man suspected of beating another man to death with a pipe in Boulder have found a doctor to perform a second evaluation on his competency and expect a report by June.

Zachary Miller, 37, is charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, felony murder and robbery in the death of Christopher Havens, 46.

Miller was deemed incompetent to proceed in early 2021 and has been undergoing restoration efforts at Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo.

At a hearing last week, Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra noted that the state hospital felt Miller was now competent enough for the case to proceed but that defense attorneys had filed a motion asking for a second evaluation.

At a hearing Thursday, defense attorney Emily Briggs said they had found a doctor to perform the second evaluation at the end of May, with a report expected sometime in June.

Assistant District Attorney Ken Kupfner said he did not object to the choice of doctor or the timing of the evaluation, noting that is was unlikely another doctor would be able to see Miller any sooner.

Sierra, who had waived the 35-day deadline on Miller receiving a second evaluation, set Miller for a review hearing on July 7.

According to an affidavit, police were called to the 2600 block of Walnut Street on Oct. 24, 2020, after Havens was found dead on a mattress outside.

Police said Havens had severe head trauma and was declared dead at the scene. A preliminary examination would later show almost the entire left side of his skull was fractured.

According to the affidavit, police found a bloody pipe as well as blood spatter on the mattress and a nearby tree.

Police had responded to the area the night before for a loitering complaint, and officers said they found Havens there and told him he could not camp in the area.

According to the affidavit, a witness said he was drinking with Havens in the area sometime between 8 p.m. and midnight on Oct. 23, 2020. The witness said at some point a man came out from behind the trees and started attacking Havens with the pipe.

The witness said he eventually tackled the man to stop the attack. According to the affidavit, the witness heard the attacker say something to the effect of “serving” Havens.

After noticing Havens’ pockets were empty, police pulled a warrant for his missing phone and tracked it back to the area of 26th and Walnut streets, and police found Miller in the area with the phone.

Police said Miller had what appeared to be blood on his shoes and coat, and the pattern on his shoe sole matched a footprint found at the crime scene.

