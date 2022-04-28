 Skip to content

Thursday, April 28th 2022

Boulder parolee accused of attacking woman at her workplace asks for new attorney

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Randy Raygor (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

A Boulder man accused of attacking and sexually assaulting a woman after breaking into her workplace in 2021 is asking for a new attorney.

Randy James Raygor, 32, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

At a hearing Thursday, Raygor’s attorney Megan Stewart told Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra that Raygor was asking that she be removed from the case.

Since Stewart is a court-appointed attorney, Sierra scheduled a hearing on May 5 before another judge at which time Stewart and Raygor can discuss the reason he feels he should be appointed a new attorney.

That particular segment of the hearing will not be open to the public.

Raygor, who is in custody at the Boulder County Jail on $500,000 bond and appeared for Thursday’s hearing remotely, did not comment during the hearing.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder police dispatchers received a 911 call at 3 a.m. July 5. The dispatcher said it sounded like a man and a woman fighting, and that it sounded like a possible sex assault.

Boulder police responded to the location of the call, which was redacted in the affidavit, and found a woman calling for help. Officers said the woman was wearing only a tank top, had a swollen left eye, a bloody mouth and several abrasions.

The woman told police she was working on call by herself in a nearby building when she saw a man sitting outside at about 10 p.m. July 4. When she asked him what he was doing, the man said he was waiting for a ride.

At midnight, the woman said she checked to make sure all of the doors at the business were locked and went to sleep. At about 3 a.m., she heard a loud sound and woke up to find the man she had seen earlier was now inside the building.

According to the affidavit, the woman said the man then attacked her, and told her “I want to rape you.” The woman said the man was able to pull off her shorts and underwear and digitally penetrated her. She said he also hit her in the face about five times.

The woman was able to activate the emergency function on her phone to dial 911 before the man threw it away, and she was also able to gouge at his eyes with her thumbs.

The woman said that when she was able to get free, the man took off and she was able to track down responding officers.

Other officers on foot in the area tracked down a man matching a description of the suspect, later identified as Raygor. The woman confirmed Raygor was the man who attacked her when she viewed him from the back of a patrol car.

Online court records show Raygor was on parole for a 2018 felony menacing conviction at the time of the incident.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

