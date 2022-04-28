CU lacrosse finishes regular season with upset of No. 10 DU

The University of Colorado lacrosse team registered its second top-10 win in program history with a 12-10 victory over No.10 Denver at Peter Barton Lacrosse Stadium on Wednesday.

The Buffs’ only other top-10 win was at No. 6 Penn State on March 12, 2017.

“We were motivated and had a lot of energy coming into this game because we knew that this was a big game for us,” senior attacker Charlie Rudy explained. “We were excited to get out there and put in the work.”

Rudy led the Buffaloes with five goals and two assists, which brought her goal total to 35 for the season. It was her first game at Denver since tearing her right ACL against the Pioneers last year on April 29.

“(With) Charlie coming back here where her season ended last year, I’m proud of mentally how she stepped on the field,” head coach Ann Elliott Whidden remarked.

The Buffaloes (11-5, 5-5 Pac-12) led 11-6 in the third quarter, but Denver scored the next four goals to make it a one-goal game with 8:38 remaining. CU got a timely goal from Rudy at 6:59 to gain a 12-10 advantage. The defense buckled down, holding Denver scoreless the rest of the game.

Sadie Grozier added goals two goals to go with two assists. Grace Donnelly was strong in net registering 13 saves and a .565 save percentage in the winning effort.

Whidden credited the players’ energy throughout the game and their preparation, along with fans making the trip down I-25 to support the team, as reasons the Buffaloes got the victory.

Denver (14-2, 4-0 Big East) was led by Lauren Black’s three goals.

The Buffaloes travel to Tempe for the Pac-12 Tournament as they will take on Oregon in the first round Wednesday (5:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks).