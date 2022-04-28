Last defendant in Boulder shooting case takes plea deal

The last remaining defendant in a Boulder shooting was sentenced to probation Thursday as part of a plea deal.

Jacob Evans, 21, pleaded guilty in Boulder District Court Thursday to one count of accessory to a crime, a Class 5 felony.

As part of the plea deal, Evans was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

The original counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit felony menacing were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra told Evans that things could have gone much much worse on the day of the shooting, in which a man was shot and seriously injured while in Evans’ car along with two other codefendants, Simba Maat and Madison Montross.

“You might not think so, but you are a fortunate person to be standing here and to have the outcome to this case that you had, from my perspective,” Sierra said.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were called to the parking lot outside a housing complex in the 2900 block of Shady Hollow West on March 19, 2020, for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper right thigh and applied a tourniquet before he was taken to Boulder Community Health’s Foothills Hospital for surgery.

Using the shooting victim’s phone, police were able to find out he had been planning to meet Montross to buy drugs.

The shooting victim, who was stabilized following surgery, said he got into the back of the car with Evans in the driver’s seat, Montross in the front passenger seat and Maat in the back. The man said Maat pointed a gun at him and said, “Give me what you got.”

The man said he told Maat they were “messing with the wrong guy” because he did not have any drugs. He told police he saw a packet of cocaine and grabbed it when Maat shot him.

Maat was sentenced to six years in prison and Montross received a deferred sentence after accepting plea deals in their respective cases.

Evans’ attorney Brian Emeson said that while Evans made a “poor decision” and got himself involved in an “unfortunate and dangerous situation,” he felt that Evans’ level of responsibility in the crime was reflected by the much lighter sentence compared to Maat.

Emeson said the probation sentence would give Evans the chance to straighten out his life.

“It gives him some structure but the freedom to mature and grow,” Emeson said.

Evans did not speak except to thank Sierra for her time. Prosecutors also did not issue any further statements once Sierra said she would accept the plea deal.

“This will be a learning opportunity and a shaping experience that you will look back to many times,” Sierra told Evans.