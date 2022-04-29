 Skip to content

Friday, April 29th 2022

Boulder drug-prevention nonprofit to host art, craft, and open mic event Saturday

Natural Highs — Healthy Alternatives to Drugs & Alcohol, a Boulder nonprofit, and the Museum of Boulder will host an “Art & Craft Market & Open Mic” event from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature art projects created by people in recovery from mental health and substance abuse challenges.

“This is an opportunity to bring the whole family, spend an afternoon learning new things, getting to know healthy stress management tools, experiencing uplifting art, poetry, and music, and making new connections,” event organizers said in a news release.

Attendees will have the chance to check out and buy the art on display, experience poetry and music from people in recovery, and support grassroots organizations in Ukraine at the same time through donations.

The Museum of Boulder will host the event, and admission is between $8 and $10 to attend.

Meghan Macpherson

