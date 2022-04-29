Boulder urges public trail users to reduce dog waste through ‘Let’s DOO It’ campaign

Data collected by Boulder estimates that 80,000 pounds of pet waste are left behind on Open Space and Mountain Parks property every year.

That’s where the city’s pet waste reduction initiative, called the “Let’s DOO It” campaign, comes in.

City staff members will be stationed at various parks and trailheads in Boulder from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday in an effort to remind visitors about their responsibility to keep shared public lands clear of dog waste. Leaving waste on or near the trail is prohibited and can lead to a citation and a $100 fine, which is one of the campaign’s biggest incentives.

According to a city news release, “Bacteria, nitrogen and phosphorous in dog waste can enter waterways and storm drains when it rains or when snowmelt runs across the path, deplete oxygen in water, help encourage algal blooms, cause chemical changes in soil composition that can kill native plants and encourage noxious weed infestation.”

Staff will be at the Mount Sanitas, Chautauqua, Dry Creek, Boulder Valley Ranch, South Boulder Creek West, Coot Lake, and Boulder Reservoir West trail on Sunday. They will be handing out free dog bandanas to participants, and those who attend will be asked to take the “Let’s DOO It” pledge to bag dog waste at all times.

The city also encourages trail users with pets to always have extra poop bags on hand and use compostable bags when possible.