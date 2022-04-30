CU Buffs land transfer LB from West Virginia

One of the best inside linebackers in the Big 12 is coming to the Pac-12.

On Saturday, Josh Chandler-Semedo announced that he is transferring to Colorado for his final year of college football after playing the previous four seasons at West Virginia.

Chandler-Semedo played in 44 games at West Virginia, with 31 starts and he was the Mountaineers’ active leader in career tackles with 260.

Last season, he was a 13-game starter at middle linebacker, finishing with 110 tackles, including 68 solo stops. He also had 1.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and three pass breakups. He was voted All-Big 12 honorable mention by coaches and was third-team All-Big 12 by Phil Steele.

Chandler-Semedo was named WVU’s defensive MVP at the Liberty Bowl in 2020 after recording 13 tackles and his first career interception.

One of seven children in his family, Chandler-Semedo graduated from WVU with his bachelor’s degree in May of 2021 and is currently working on a master’s degree.

Inside linebacker was a position of need for the Buffs this offseason after losing Nate Landman and Jonathan Van Diest to graduation and Jack Lamb to medical retirement.

CU had only six scholarship inside linebackers on the roster this spring, but will also add incoming freshman Aubrey Smith this summer.

Seniors Robert Barnes and Quinn Perry lead the group, but Chandler-Semedo is likely to be a starter for the Buffs, who have shifted to more of a 4-3 alignment after running a 3-4 base defense in recent years.

The Buffs have talented depth at inside linebacker, but not a lot of experience. Sophomores Marvin Ham II and Isaac Hurtado flashed at times this spring, as did freshmen Mister Williams and Eoghan Kerry.