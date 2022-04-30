Día del Niño celebrates children Saturday in Boulder

Growing up, Natalia Garayoa always looked forward to attending Día del Niño (Children’s Day) celebrations with her family.

Now 20 years old and studying elementary education at the University of Colorado Boulder, Garayoa could not wait to dance in Saturday’s Día del Niño event put on by the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Garayoa, in a long, wavy, red-and-black dress, artfully maneuvered across the Glen Huntington Bandshell in Boulder’s Central Park as she performed a Spanish-style of dancing called flamenco.

“The first dance that I did was called the rhumba … which is very upbeat, flirtatious and very lively,” Garayoa said following her performance. “I was a little nervous at first but as soon as the music started playing I kind of forgot about that.”

In addition to Garayoa’s performance, Saturday’s Día del Niño celebration featured live dancing from Grupo Folklórico Sabor Latino and music by the Colorado Youth Mariachi Program.

BMoCA has partnered with the Mexican Cultural Center to present the Children’s Day event in Boulder for the last 10 years. Celebrated in 120 countries, Día del Niño also promotes educational efforts like reading and multilingual learning in addition to celebrating children.

“What’s better than celebrating children?” Kiah Butcher, BMoCA associate curator of community engagement, said. “Bringing people together, which we really haven’t had much of in the last couple of years, is also just really special and having the impetus of that be children, it’s just beautiful. It’s a beautiful day.”

Enjoying food and drinks from the nearby Boulder County Farmers Market, families watched as adults and children from Grupo Folklorico Sabor Latino danced on stage in colorful attire to the sound of a beating drum.

“It’s not a costume, it’s a uniform,” Lorenzo Ramirez, Grupo Folklórico Sabor Latino artistic director, said of his outfit that included beads and long feathers. “The little ones were only dressed in white because they are students. So, they have to earn the right to wear the (uniform), and the same thing with the feathers.”

Several people attended Saturday’s Día del Niño celebration in Boulder including 9-year-old David Perez and his mother, Deo Perez.

Originally from northern Mexico, Perez has lived in the U.S. for roughly 18 years and currently lives in Longmont with her son.

“I like to teach them about our culture, our roots,” Perez said. “It’s very important that they (stay) interested in things, not only from our country, but from around the world. It’s very important for the culture of the kids in general.”

For David, the colorful dancing and hands-on activities were the best part of Saturday’s celebration.

“I’m having fun,” he said.