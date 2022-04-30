Opinion: Fareed Zakaria: Why democracies are unwilling to condemn Russia

At first glance, the war in Ukraine would seem to confirm President Joe Biden’s oft-expressed view that the world today is marked by a contest between democracies and autocracies. After all, autocratic Russia is waging a savage assault on democratic Ukraine, and the latter enjoys the staunch support of Western democracies. On closer examination, however, that framework turns out to be neither accurate nor helpful as a guide for U.S. foreign policy.

It’s true that many of the world’s democracies have lined up to support Ukraine. But the world’s most populous democracy, India, has neither condemned the Russian aggression nor promised to abide by the sanctions against Moscow.

Read the full opinion at washingtonpost.com.