Wind knocks down tree, injures homeowner…

Saturday, April 30th 2022

Wind knocks down tree, injures homeowner outside Boulder

A 33-year-old man was injured Friday after he was hit by a tree that blew over in the wind.

The incident occurred on the man’s property in the 9700 block of Lefthand Canyon Road outside Boulder, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s office.

Rescuers from the Lefthand Fire Protection District, the Gold Hill Fire Protection District and the Fourmile Fire Protection District were first to arrive on scene and freed the man, who was underneath the downed tree.

According to the news release, the man was transported to a Boulder-area hospital where he was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening .

Matthew Bennett

