Boulder police arrest man who fled city after teen sexual assault allegations

Detectives with the Boulder Police Department found and arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl after promising her drugs to lure her to his apartment on multiple occasions.

When Ian Morrison, 37, did not appear for a court hearing in September, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Special Enforcement Unit detectives ultimately located Morrison in Tillamook, Ore., and coordinated with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office to safety find and take him into custody, according to a city news release.

Morrison was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest.

He has been charged with failing to appear on the original charges along with felony bond violation and violation of the protection order. He is in custody at the Tillamook County Jail.

Morrison was arrested in January 2021 on suspicion of sexual assault with use of force, sexual assault on a child under 15 by a person in a position of trust, child enticement and false imprisonment, according to past reporting.

According to an affidavit, the parent of a teen girl reported the case to Longmont police in December after discovering evidence on the girl’s phone that the girl was having sex with an adult.