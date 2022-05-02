 Skip to content

Monday, May 2nd 2022

Colorado’s Charlie Rudy named Pac-12 lacrosse offensive player of the week

Charlie Rudy picked a great time to have one of the best weeks of her collegiate career, and the Pac-12 Conference recognized her and her team’s efforts on Monday.

Rudy picked up her first Pac-12 offensive player of the week honor in the final week of the season, the conference announced.

Rudy helped lead the Buffaloes with five goals and two assists in Colorado’s 12-10 upset of No. 10 Denver last week. Her fourth-quarter goal, the lone of the period for the Buffs, pushed CU’s lead back to two after four straight Pioneer goals.

Rudy’s seven-point effort tied her career-high. She lifted her goal total to 35 on the season and now has eight games of three or more goals this season (25 career). She went 3-for-4 on free-position chances and now leads the Pac-12 with 1.00 free position goals per game (17th NCAA). Rudy also tied the school record with her 14th career man-up tally.

Rudy’s two assists gave her 13 on the season, marking her fourth career multi-assist game.

The award marks the third of the senior’s career, having won previously in her sophomore and junior seasons.

Rudy and the Buffs will head to Tempe, Ariz., to open the Pac-12 Tournament on Wednesday. No. 4 Colorado will take on No. 5 Oregon at 5:30 p.m. MT.

