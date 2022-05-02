Gov. Polis agrees to review JonBenet Ramsey petition around DNA testing

An anonymous change.org petition is urging Gov. Jared Polis to move the JonBenet Ramsey murder case to an agency other than the Boulder Police Department, with a goal of more DNA testing to find the murderer.

The 6-year-old girl was found dead in her home in Boulder 25 years ago.

Polis agreed to review the petition, though his office didn’t provide a timeline for the decision.

The governor’s office provided the following statement: “The state will review the petition and look into how the state can assist in using new technology to further investigate this cold case and to identify JonBenet Ramsey’s killer and bring him or her to justice.”

The petition didn’t identify the person who started it. According to 9News, the petition is supported by JonBenet’s father, John Ramsey.

According to the petition, Boulder police aren’t taking advantage of advances in DNA technology and forensic genetic genealogy in trying to solve the case.

“JonBenét Ramsey deserves justice, and new advances in DNA technology finally make that possible,” according to the petition. “Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, you are the only person with enough power and independence in the state to put Ramsey DNA testing decisions in the hands of a new agency that’s free from Boulder’s significant history with the case.”

Boulder police responded to the petition with a statement released Sunday, saying the department “has never wavered in its pursuit to bring justice to everyone affected by the murder of this little girl.”

Boulder police have worked with the FBI, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Colorado’s Department of Public Safety, Colorado’s Bureau of Investigation and several outside forensic labs, while multiple suspects have been run through the system to check for matches in response to DNA technology advances, according to the statement.

As of December, CBI has updated more than 750 reference samples with the latest DNA technology, and that DNA is checked regularly for new matches, according to Boulder police.

“We have a shared goal to bring justice — and hopefully some peace — to JonBenet’s family and everyone who was impacted by her loss,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a written statement. “Our investigation with federal, state and local partners has never stopped. That includes new ways to use DNA technology. We’ve always used state of the art technology, as it has been at the forefront of this investigation.”