Hiker rescued from Chautauqua Trail near Boulder

A hiker was rescued Sunday after injuring her ankle hiking on Chautauqua Trail.

The 25-year-old woman was hiking down the trail when her ankle twisted, causing severe pain and an inability to bear weight, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office. Because of the injury, she was unable to continue walking out to the trailhead at the Chautauqua Open Space, just west of Boulder.

Rangers from the Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks hiked in and were able to find the injured hiker. They provided medical care and determined that an evacuation by stretcher was necessary.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group loaded the woman into a beanbag splint and litter and carried her out to the trailhead, the release stated. The hiker was evaluated by paramedics from American Medical Response and transported by ambulance to a hospital for further medical evaluation.