Signal improvement project set to begin May 9…

Monday, May 2nd 2022

Signal improvement project set to begin May 9 in Boulder, Longmont

A signal improvement project is set to begin in Boulder and Longmont on May 9.

The Colorado Department of Transportation project, led by contractor Sturgeon Electric, includes the removal and installation of traffic signal equipment, poles, mast arms, pedestrian push buttons, signing and vehicle detection upgrades.

The work is happening on U.S. 287 at Mountain View and 6th avenues in Longmont and on Colo. 7 at Commerce Street and Eisenhower Drive in Boulder.

“Traffic signals are a vital part of controlling traffic in a safe and efficient manner by providing regulated movement,” a CDOT news release states. “Vehicle detection will reduce unnecessary delays and stops at the intersection while improving travel times and increasing the amount of traffic that an intersection can handle.”

Single lane closures are expected during work hours, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Longmont and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in Boulder.

The project is expected to conclude sometime in June.

Deborah Swearingen

