Techstars partners with ARM Labs for new Nigerian accelerator program

Startup accelerator Techstars is partnering with ARM Labs, a Nigerian innovation program focused on the fintech space, to begin the ARM Labs Lagos Techstars Accelerator in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Lagos has built a successful startup ecosystem that merits more global exposure, investments and resources, and we see extraordinary potential in the market,” said Nancy Wolff, general manager at Techstars. “Techstars has been investing in Nigerian and African startups for years, and through our partnership with ARM Labs we look forward to bringing the value and reach of the Techstars’ global network to the increasingly prominent Nigerian startup ecosystem.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.