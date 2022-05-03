 Skip to content

Boulder opening customer service hub, restoring…

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022

Boulder opening customer service hub, restoring in-person services

BOULDER, CO – JULY 29:The Penfield Tate II Municipal Building in Boulder on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)
After conducting most business virtually for the better part of two years, Boulder on Thursday will restore in-person options for several services in a newly consolidated customer service hub.

The center will serve as a centralized spot for community members to interact with city staff in essential areas such as human services and planning and development, according to a city news release.

Housing and Human Services staff will be available to answer questions about assistance programs and accept applications and documents. Community members also can make appointments regarding topics such as homeownership, mediation, food tax rebates, eviction prevention or human rights concerns.

Planning and Development Services will begin offering in-person appointments as well as its continued virtual offerings.

Appointments can be scheduled on topics ranging from building and energy codes, property use, design regulations, application requirements and process questions. Walk-in services will be available as well.

“The past two years have taught us a lot about who we are and what we are capable of as an organization,” City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde stated in the news release.

“Our staff continue to demonstrate resilience and adaptability while offering a high level of service to the Boulder community,” Rivera-Vandermyde continued. “As a public service organization, our work is inherently connected to the place we serve, and we could not be more pleased to expand our in-person service offerings. This expansion also underscores the city’s commitment to equity, as we recognize not every community member can connect with us virtually.”

Boulder City Council returned to in-person meetings on April 19. The public will be allowed to return to City Council chambers on May 17. Study sessions will remain virtual and virtual options will be available during in-person meetings as well.

The services center, located on the first floor of 1101 Arapahoe Ave., will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city expects to expand the available days to Tuesdays through Fridays on May 16 and then to five days a week on June 20.

The center is accessible by public transportation and offers a parking area, the release notes.

The Penfield Tate II Municipal Building, at 1777 Broadway, also will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Deborah Swearingen

