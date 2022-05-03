 Skip to content

Business |
Boulder’s Zayo completes 400 gbps trial in…

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
Boulder’s Zayo completes 400 gbps trial in Europe

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Zayo Group Holdings Inc., a Boulder-based global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, and Equinix Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), a digital infrastructure company, has completed a 400-gigabits-per-second trial, connecting data centers in London and Paris on Zayo’s subsea fiber network.

In a press statement, Zayo said that the trial occurred in the first quarter of 2022 and “marks the latest joint innovation between the companies as they prepare for the growing need to move continually-increasing volumes of data faster than ever before.”

“As the first global data center platform to trial 400G, we see tremendous potential in how it will help power our next generation of services,” Muhammad Durrani, senior director of global network architecture for Equinix, said in the statement. “Our success in this trial is about more than faster speeds; it’s about the outcomes it will enable for our customers, such as achieving the low-latency requirements of critical devices transforming everything from transportation to health care.”

The new 400G technology reduced hardware from four separate 100G optical cards to just one 400G card. This resulted in fewer handoffs between the customer and Zayo, reducing potential points of failure, Zayo said.

“At Zayo, not only are we focused on our customers’ connectivity needs today, we are preparing for their speed, latency, and capacity needs of tomorrow while simultaneously driving efficiencies and simplifying the overall network design,” said Yannick Leboyer, Zayo’s COO in Europe. The trial also demonstrated technology to reduce power consumption by 40% per gigabit, the company said.

Zayo said its goal is to deliver 400G services across the majority of its U.S. and European routes by the end of 2022.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Ken Amundson

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Thinking About North Denver Real Estate?

    Are you thinking about North Denver real estate? Take the next step and make the smart call to Fred Smith,...
  2. Trusted Senior Home Care In Northern Colorado

    Cozy Country Care provides quality in-home care for seniors, allowing them to remain in the comfort of their own homes....
  3. Fire Up The Grill, It’s BBQ Season

    Fire up the grill, it’s BBQ season. That means it’s time to visit Your Butcher, Frank for all the tasty...
  4. The Most Important Thing To Know

    What’s the most important thing to know about Boulder real estate? Whether you are buying or selling, you want to...
  5. A Full Range Of Personal Banking Services

    High Plains Bank in Wiggins believes banking is about something more: it’s about your family and our community. The team...