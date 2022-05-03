 Skip to content

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022

CU Buffs lacrosse Pac-12 tourney preview: Oregon Ducks

Buffs still fighting for NCAA Tournament spot

By | prooney@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
(5) Oregon Ducks vs. (5) CU Buffs women’s lacrosse

Pac-12 Conference tournament first round

GAME TIME: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. MT, Sun Devil Soccer/Lacrosse Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

BROADCAST: TV — Pac-12 Networks.

RECORDS: Oregon 3-13, 1-9 Pac-12 Conference; Colorado 11-5, 5-5.

TOP PLAYERS: Oregon — A Hanna Hilcoff, Jr. (41 goals, six assists); A Shonly Wallace, Sr. (35 goals, nine assists); A Lillian Stump, R-Sr. (24 goals, nine assists); M Morgan McCarthy, So. (20 goals, four assists); G Cassidy Eckert, So. (.406 save percentage; 14.97 goals-against average). Colorado — A Sadie Grozier, Gr. (45 goals, nine assists); A Charlie Rudy, Sr. (35 goals, 13 assists); A Chloe Willard, Sr. (24 goals, 15 assists); A Sam McGee, Gr. (30 goals, three assists); A Morgan Pence, So. (26 goals, eight assists); G Grace Donnelly, Jr. (.451 save percentage, 12.42 goals-against average).

NOTES: The winner will play top-seeded Stanford in the semifinals on Thursday (5:30 p.m. MT, Pac-12 Networks…Oregon has lost seven consecutive games and has been idle since the last of those defeats, a 23-12 loss at CU on April 22. That scoring total was the highest of the season for the Buffs and tied for the second-highest in program history…The Buffs backed that win with an impressive 12-10 road victory at then-No. 10 Denver last week. That win pushed CU’s RPI ranking to No. 30 and gave the Buffs an opportunity to still play their way into the 29-team NCAA Tournament field…CU is 13-0 all-time against Oregon…CU coach Ann Elliott Whidden, the only coach in the eight-season history of the program, enters the Pac-12 tournament with 98 career wins (98-52)…The title game begins at 1 p.m. MT on Saturday (Pac-12 Networks).

