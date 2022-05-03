Guest opinion: Patrick Murphy: Full truth, clear thought on Xcel, power

By Patrick Murphy

This is a counterpoint to the half-truths of Leslie Glustrum’s letter to the editor (Xcel, March 10) and David Takahashi’s April 3 guest opinion.

Climate change is a clear and present danger that sits on top of the mountain of world events making life a clear and present stress that affects everyone on the planet.

The Xcel Comanche 3 power plant has been broken and was first operated in 2010 when it was approved by the Public Utilities Commission with the blessing of the Office of Consumer Counsel, which protects us consumers from stupid ideas.

But just like any machine or computer, things break. The cost to fix the power plant is covered by insurance, and Xcel will absorb the incremental replacement power costs, not residential or business customers.

This coal plant was originally supposed to operate until 2070, but is now set to retire by 2031 and it could shut even sooner. Xcel is not an idiot, but rather is required to operate wisely and safely with oversight by the PUC and OCC.

Let’s discuss why Xcel and its investors exist, and how Colorado in its wisdom created a regulated utility monopoly. Other than some smaller utilities that were created close to a century ago when they were even smaller than they are today, no towns could afford the cost of setting up power plants and transmission and distribution systems.

It was, and is, too darn expensive. So investors jumped in, provided the money and took a shared risk.

Colorado in its wisdom knew that an unregulated monopoly could go haywire and regulates this monopoly for both safety, reliability (PUC) and financial sanity (OCC). The system works in spite of bogus claims that the PUC and OCC are Xcel puppets. Whenever Xcel pushes the limit, the PUC and OCC push back. This pushback continues to this day.

Xcel’s profits are based on a regulated return on the infrastructure investments, that’s the hardware of generation and transmission of electricity. Their investors are actually at risk

Leslie and David act as if the change to renewables is free. Renewables may be cheaper in the long run, but they are not free. Xcel has spent almost $3 billion on wind renewables, millions on solar investments and many billions on transmission, distribution, storage, etc.

Xcel has shut down over half of their existing coal plants and converted some to natural gas, which generates half as much carbon as well as eliminating the other pollutants of coal. Xcel profits are based on not just the cost of old infrastructure but the huge cost of adding the new renewables, storage and the transmission of those new renewables to our homes.

If some cheaper and cleaner source of electricity occurs in the future, will those who condemn Xcel for decisions in the past then condemn Xcel for the wind and solar they are incorporating at great expense today?

We need to learn to be critical and recognize propaganda (half the story) when details and the full story are missing.

Letters to the editor and guest opinions are where the “rest of the story” can sometimes be found. I hope this helps.

Please continue to critically evaluate Xcel based on full knowledge, and especially learn to critically evaluate Boulder’s own claims to reduce carbon.

We’ve already lost 11 years and $30 million due to the Muni effort, and are glacially slow at Plan B that is still being led by leftover personnel from the failed Muni effort. I’m sure their intentions are good, but their track record is catastrophically slow and costly. Be critical when asked for more money.

When we hear about increased Xcel rates, remember that those are based on the renewable infrastructure costs and the ever-increasing transmission cost burden that building and car electrification now demands. Compare those rate increases to Boulder’s water utility rates that have increased over 85% since 2015.

So instead of waiting for Boulder or Xcel, get solar if you have a sunny roof or subscribe to WindSource to be 100% renewable today. Remember that if your electric car or heat pump is not linked directly to renewables, it is the carbon equivalent of burning 44% coal.

Patrick Murphy is a botanist/plant ecologist who has lived in Boulder for 52 years. I have no investments or any income from Xcel.