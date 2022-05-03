Letters to the editor: Sidewalks are right thing to do; oppose recycling bill; misplaced anger at police; security of U.S. oil imports

Stephan Harman and Ruthie Urman: Walkways: Building sidewalks is the right thing to do

Recently the Boulder Lifestyle was in our mailbox. The issue, like all other issues, is slick: paper that slides underneath your fingers, soft and alluring. The pages, colorful and eye-popping. Visually, a treat, even to skim through the thick magazine, colors flashing for your immediate attention. It’s a beautiful job.

Which makes us wonder: How much money does each issue cost?

Because we are thinking about the cost it takes to make a beautiful, shiny magazine that calls come hither to prospective buyers and the idea of a practical and accessible way to adventure through Boulder, perhaps in patronizing the marketed shops: on foot, with sidewalks.

Here, in NOBO, we are forced to walk in the streets, where we risk the fast-driving, inconsiderate drivers who may not be paying attention to pedestrians; not a situation for a fun stroll.

Is it possible to put tax finances into a safe, enjoyable way to travel through the neighborhoods?

Almost daily, we hike with two dogs up 21st Street, down Meadow and across to Linden and Kalmia streets. We have to pay attention to other than Mother Nature; to the speedy-driving SUVS, Teslas and delivery trucks; both vehicles and people/dogs swerving to get out of the way.

One of these times, someone is going to be hurt and, heaven forbid, killed.

Sidewalks: It’s the right thing to do. It’s the safe thing to do. Let’s make Boulder safe and enjoy walking through its sweet neighborhoods.

Stephan Harman and Ruthie Urman

Boulder

Tommy Bibliowicz: Legislation: Oppose greenwashed recycling bill

The Colorado Legislature is trying to push through a greenwashed bill, HB 1355, aimed at taxing several businesses, including breweries in Boulder County, to shoulder the responsibility of all recycling costs.

The beverage industry has made great strides in advocating for recycling across Colorado and is not the biggest “problem child” or barrier to improving consumer participation in recycling. Yet, somehow, we will be responsible for all associated costs.

Many breweries across the state have already committed to achieving zero waste landfill policies over the next several years, making this tax completely unnecessary to effectively help the larger problem at hand.

Since its founding, 4Noses has been committed to using packaging products made from recycled materials and sustainable practices. It was one of the main reasons we elected to go with cans over bottles in 2014.

Over 30% of our total volume is consumed via reusable mediums (kegs), and everything else can be recycled. We do not use plastic shrink-wrap labels that make recycling more difficult.

Additionally, I’ve worked personally with a local businessman to deposit thousands of damaged and used cans. He came in to retrieve the cans weekly, and the deposits made from the aluminum recycling was put toward raising money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Our business is deeply entrenched in the community, and always doing everything we can to improve our practices.

Colorado’s recycling rates are already extremely low — at less than 15%. Why is this? Lack of education? What is our real challenge here? It’s not the breweries that have worked to find their own sustainable solutions.

This bill does not address or encourage people to change their habits.

Tommy Bibliowicz

Broomfield

Dave Brighton: Policing: Misplaced anger distracts officers

On April 21, about 1 p.m., I was on the Boulder Creek Path in my power wheelchair, with my stepson walking behind me.

At some point, I looked around and noticed that my stepson was gone.

As I headed back along the path to look for him, I found two sheriff’s deputies who were talking to a woman who said she lives in Longmont. She was angrily ranting to the deputies about what a terrible place Boulder is, with all its crime, and insisting that she would not come back to Boulder again.

Because she was so upset, I had trouble getting the attention of the deputies to ask them for help, and eventually resorted to tapping one of the deputies on the arm just to interrupt.

Once I got their attention, they helped me find my stepson. I was grateful for the two deputies, but I was frustrated that the woman had demanded so much of their time simply to complain, keeping them from helping people like me.

I wish people would be more respectful of our public servants, and more considerate of others who might be in need of timely assistance.

Dave Brighton

Boulder

David M. Kline: Ukraine: Crisis underscores security of U.S. oil imports

Thomas Friedman’s recent opinion (“How to Defeat Putin and Save the Planet,” New York Times, March 29) sparks vivid déjà vu for me.

My graduate work in the 1970s focused on quantifying the national security implications of U.S. oil imports. While those concerns receded in the following decades of lower oil prices, the war in Ukraine brings them back with a vengeance.

Friedman is right that this crisis presents an opportunity to simultaneously address climate change and reduce the power of bad actors like Putin who are funded by oil revenue. As he also notes, the technologies we need to transition away from fossil fuels are available and affordable.

Contrast this approach with calls for increased U.S. drilling. Increased U.S. production would still leave citizens vulnerable to spikes in gasoline prices — which are driven by the price of oil on international markets.

More importantly, increased drilling here would commit the U.S. to decades of additional greenhouse gas emissions. Recent assessments of global climate strategy suggest that investment in new petroleum provinces should stop immediately. (See International Energy Agency, A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sector, and Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Summary for Policymakers.)

Congress can capitalize on this opportunity by including the strongest possible climate policies in the reconciliation legislation currently under consideration.

Individual citizens have an opportunity as well — to let the president and our members of Congress know that we want to see comprehensive climate legislation this year that responds to the geopolitical and environmental imperatives.

David M. Kline

Boulder