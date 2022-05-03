Tad Boyle releases statement on loss of forward recruit Bobi Klintman

The spring to-do list for the Colorado men’s basketball team is not nearly as complete as it appeared just a few short weeks ago.

On Monday, on3.com sports reported that 2022 forward Bobi Klintman, who pledged his commitment to the Buffaloes last month, will not be joining the Buffaloes this summer after all.

Klintman, a 6-foot-9 forward ranked as the No. 143 prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.com, is a native of Sweden who has been competing at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas. He originally signed with Maryland but decommitted from the Terrapins after the resignation early last season of former coach Mark Turgeon, a long time friend and confidant of CU head coach Tad Boyle.

According to 247Sports, Klintman signed a letter of intent on April 14. However, at the time Boyle bucked his typical mode-of-operation by declining comment to BuffZone regarding Klintman until all of his proper paperwork had been received by CU. Now it appears Klintman’s link to CU was far less concrete than believed a month ago.

Via his Twitter account, Klintman on Tuesday released the following statement:

“Unfortunately the opportunity to attend Colorado University no longer presented itself so I am re opening my commitment. My plan all along was to attend Colorado but unfortunately that is no longer an option. I look forward to finding a new place to call home!”

While Boyle declined to comment on the situation, he did release this statement to BuffZone on Tuesday afternoon:

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, we are mutually parting ways with Bobi Klintman and we will grant him a full release. Bobi is a terrific young man and we wish him well in his future endeavors.”

The loss of Klintman leaves Boyle and his staff with more pieces to fill this spring. Klintman’s situation arrives on the heels of Jabari Walker’s father, former NBA veteran Samaki Walker, telling ESPN that CU’s star forward has “no intentions on returning to school” after diving into the NBA draft pool while retaining the option of a return to Boulder. A CU source confirmed Walker is completing his final exams this week.

Walker’s departure, followed by Klintman’s loss, almost assuredly leaves the Buffs in search of a frontcourt player, likely via the transfer portal, with two open spots available for 2022-23. CU may not necessarily fill both spots, but landing at least one frontcourt player able to compete for a rotation spot will be imperative.

Currently the Buffs have just two true post players in Lawson Lovering, who is coming off a knee injury that sidelined him the final half of his freshman season, and incoming freshman Joe Hurlburt. Forward Tristan da Silva certainly could fill a paint role if needed, but with former walk-on-turned scholarship player Will Loughlin opting to move on from his playing career, the Buffs are in need of big bodies for the 2022-23 season.

The Buffs will welcome at least two true freshmen next season in Hurlburt and 6-foot-4 wing RJ Smith. CU also is adding guard Ethan Wright, a graduate transfer from Princeton.