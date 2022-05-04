 Skip to content

Wednesday, May 4th 2022

Boulder man takes plea deal in weapons cases, sentenced to jail and probation

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:
Matthew Daniel Marton (Boulder County Sheriff’s Office)

A Boulder man accused of using or threatening people with firearms on several occasions will serve nine months in jail and probation after accepting a plea deal in his cases.

Matthew Marton, 21, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Boulder District Court to two counts of felony menacing, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number across three different cases.

As part of the plea, attorneys agreed Marton would be sentenced to nine months in jail and two years of supervised probation.

Boulder District Judge Thomas Mulvahill accepted the plea deal and the stipulated sentence, and neither the attorneys nor Marton commented further on the agreement.

Marton appeared virtually for the hearing and is already in custody at the Boulder County Jail. He will receive credit for 149 days time served.

In one case, Marton is accused of firing an AK-47 into the air on University Hill on Dec. 7. Police said Marton appeared to be intoxicated and also told police he had been drinking despite bond conditions that stated he was not supposed to consume alcohol.

Police found an AK-47 rifle with a scratched out serial number in Marton’s room, and both of Marton’s roommates said Marton had illegally purchased the rifle and occasionally fired it in the air.

Evidence in that case also connected Marton to an attempted carjacking on Flagstaff Mountain a few days before the University Hill incident.

A woman told police she was going for a hike on Dec. 4 and parked her car near Realization Point when Marton pointed a rifle at her and demanded her car keys. The woman said two other men were with Marton, and that they all appeared to have been drinking alcohol.

The woman said she did not want the men to drive intoxicated so she refused to give her keys to the men, and instead offered them a ride. She said Marton then racked the gun, but the three men eventually left the area.

Boulder police found evidence tying Marton and a roommate to the Flagstaff Mountain attempted robbery, including a video of the men shooting at a stop sign and a receipt for an Uber ride to Flagstaff Mountain the morning of Dec. 4.

Marton’s roommate and another friend confirmed that the three of them had been drinking and then went out to go shooting on Flagstaff Mountain. The two men said that when they couldn’t find a ride down the mountain, Marton decided to carjack someone.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

