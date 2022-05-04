Boulder prepares for return of in-person City Council meetings

When Boulder welcomes the public back into City Council chambers in about two weeks, it will offer two ways for people to speak in open comment and public hearings.

At the May 17 meeting, people can either come to the Penfield Tate II Municipal Building to speak in person or they can speak virtually using audio only.

“We think that actually what we’re offering is two different opportunities and community members are free to decide what’s most important to them: the convenience of being in their own home or coming here and being seen fully in person,” Director of Communication and Engagement Sarah Huntley said in Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“We do very much see this as an enhancement of engagement experience but we recognize some folks really would like to be able to turn their camera on.” she added.

The city decided against allowing people to use videos for virtual testimony at the beginning of the pandemic when someone displayed explicit images during a City Council-sponsored meeting.

Because of this, the City Council agreed with staff’s recommendation that virtual testimony should remain audio only.

Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Friend was in the meeting when the disruption occurred. It was graphic and difficult, she said.

Before she was a member of the Council, Friend often came to speak. There were a couple instances when she was sick and had to cancel. In that regard, the new system is a win, Friend said.

“I think this is a silver lining to COVID that now we are going to have an opportunity to still be heard that we didn’t have two years ago,” she said. “I wish we had a more perfect solution, but I think this one’s a pretty good one.”

Councilmember Nicole Speer asked whether the city could make an exception and allow video testimony for people who are immunocompromised or who have other COVID-related reasons prohibiting them from attending in person. From her perspective, she said, it would be similar to providing accessibility for people in wheelchairs.

However, City Attorney Taylor Tate said that could be challenging.

“When we’re talking about the First Amendment, it’s hard if we start parsing out groups of people for different treatment than others,” she said.

In-person speakers will be called first followed by virtual attendees, according to a city news release.

The deadlines to register to speak during open comment and public hearings remain the same.

Open comment, part of every regular City Council meeting, is a chance for 20 people to speak for up to two minutes on any topic that is not scheduled for a public hearing that evening. The sign-up form opens at 6 p.m. the Thursday before the meeting. People must register in advance online no later than 2 p.m. the Monday before.

Additionally, the City Council regularly hosts public hearings, typically before voting on a new policy or making a decision on a proposed ordinance or change to city code.

For public hearings, people can sign up to speak through a sign-up form, which is open from 6 p.m. the Thursday before to no later than 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.

Community members are allowed to send a PowerPoint presentation to be shown during their remarks. Those presentations will be shown in the City Council chambers but not on Channel 8.

To find out more or to access the sign-up forms, visit: bit.ly/38RovMQ.