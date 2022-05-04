Military responding to device at EcoCycle in Boulder

Police have evacuated EcoCycle in Boulder after a woman tried to dispose of what now appears to be a military device.

Boulder police wrote in a tweet at 11:19 a.m. Wednesday that a woman brought an item to be disposed to EcoCycle, 6400 Arapahoe Rd.

Please avoid the 1900 block of 63rd St near Arapahoe. We've evacuated 1 business as a precaution after a woman brought in an item for disposal & it's now being handled as a hazmat situation. There's no threat to public safety. We will share more info when available #boulder pic.twitter.com/6p43zS5hgM — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) May 4, 2022

After initially calling it a hazardous materials situation, officials later tweeted that the item was a U.S. military device and that members of the U.S. military were en route to evaluate it.

Police evacuated EcoCycle and are asking people to avoid the area.

However, police said there is no threat to the public at this time.

