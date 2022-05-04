Three CU Buffs earn all-Pac-12 lacrosse honors

University of Colorado lacrosse landed three players on the Pac-12’s All-Conference teams on Wednesday.

Kate Burnside, Sadie Grozier, and Charlie Rudy were voted by the conference’s coaches as the Buffaloes’ representatives.

Burnside was Colorado’s lone first-team honoree. Grozier and Rudy were both second-team selections.

A 5-6 defender from Carmel, Ind., Burnside has helped lead the defensive corps for the Buffs this season. She’s started all 16 games for Colorado and has helped direct the Buffs’ draw controls. Burnside is second on the team with a career-best 61 draw controls this season and ranks seventh in the conference with 3.81 draw controls per game. Burnside also has 12 ground balls and six caused turnovers in 2022.

Grozier, an attacker from Pleasanton, Calif., earned her third consecutive All-Conference honor. She leads the Buffs in scoring this season with 45 goals and ranks third in the conference with 2.81 goals per game. Grozier’s nine assists this season helped her to a career-high 54 points. She has three seven-point games this season and seven games with at least three goals. Grozier was twice named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week this season and surpassed the 150-goal mark for her career.

Rudy, an attacker from Novato, Calif., earned her second straight Second Team honor. She’s dominated this season from the free position, converting on 53.3 percent of her chances. Rudy leads the Pac-12 with 1.00 free position goals per game and ranks 11th with 2.19 goals per game. Her 48 points are one shy of her career-best, totaling 35 goals and 13 assists. Her next point will be the 150th of her career. She’s fresh off a season-high seven-point night at Denver, helping her to the final Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award. Rudy has scored three or more goals in a game eight times this season.