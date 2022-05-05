Boulder police Officer Eric Talley’s name to be added to Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial

Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed responding to a mass shooting at a King Soopers last year, will be one of 17 names added to the Colorado Law Enforcement Memorial in Golden.

Talley and the other officers being added will be honored during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the memorial, 15055 S. Golden Road.

In addition to Talley, the names of eight other law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2021 and eight historical names will be added to the memorial, which is now up to 342 names.

Talley, 51, was killed when he was the first person to respond to a shooting at King Soopers on March 22, 2021, at 3600 Table Mesa. In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Teri Leiker, 51; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.