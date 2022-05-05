Military still inspecting item found at Boulder EcoCycle

Boulder police said U.S. military officials are still inspecting an item found at EcoCycle in east Boulder on Wednesday, and the facility remains closed.

The item was dropped off by a woman Wednesday at EcoCycle, 6400 Arapahoe Road, when officials called in police.

Police initially called it a hazardous materials situation, but then called in an army Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit when it was discovered the item appeared to be a military device.

Officials said the item was labeled “inert” but that they cannot assume it is safe at this time.

EcoCycle was evacuated Wednesday and remains closed today.