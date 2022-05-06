 Skip to content

Friday, May 6th 2022

Boulder to remove cottonwood tree on Pearl Street on Thursday

Boulder is removing a large cottonwood tree on Pearl Street between 6th and 7th streets on Thursday due to safety concerns.

This tree dates back to approximately 1880, according to a city news release. Boulder has pruned it twice to prolong its life, but the tree’s health continues to decline, the release states.

Pearl Street will be closed to east and westbound traffic in the area. Local traffic will need to detour around the work zone. There will be no parking allowed in the area during the tree removal with no parking signs set to be posted 72 hours in advance.

The Parks and Recreation Department’s Urban Forestry team manages approximately 51,000 public trees in city parks and public street rights-of-way. In addition to maintaining trees, the city plants hundreds of trees each year to achieve its goal of maintaining 16% canopy cover across the community.

