 Skip to content

Local News |
Boulder’s Time Warp Comics to participate…

Friday, May 6th 2022

E-Edition

Local News

Local News |
Boulder’s Time Warp Comics to participate in Saturday’s Free Comic Book Day

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder’s Time Warp Comics is participating in the 20th annual Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, handing out free comic books to fans.

This year marks the first since the start of the pandemic that Free Comic Book Day has been held on its regular date, the first Saturday in May. All participants are encouraged to wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Cosplayers, local artists and other special guests plan to attend, including dinosaur cosplayer Mr. Bones and live musical guest Definitely Mary Ann. There also will be a 10% off storewide sale.

Time Warp, 3105 28th St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 303-443-4500.

Author

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Thinking About North Denver Real Estate?

    Are you thinking about North Denver real estate? Take the next step and make the smart call to Fred Smith,...
  2. Trusted Senior Home Care In Northern Colorado

    Cozy Country Care provides quality in-home care for seniors, allowing them to remain in the comfort of their own homes....
  3. Fire Up The Grill, It’s BBQ Season

    Fire up the grill, it’s BBQ season. That means it’s time to visit Your Butcher, Frank for all the tasty...
  4. The Most Important Thing To Know

    What’s the most important thing to know about Boulder real estate? Whether you are buying or selling, you want to...
  5. A Full Range Of Personal Banking Services

    High Plains Bank in Wiggins believes banking is about something more: it’s about your family and our community. The team...