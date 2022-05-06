Boulder’s Time Warp Comics to participate in Saturday’s Free Comic Book Day

Boulder’s Time Warp Comics is participating in the 20th annual Free Comic Book Day on Saturday, handing out free comic books to fans.

This year marks the first since the start of the pandemic that Free Comic Book Day has been held on its regular date, the first Saturday in May. All participants are encouraged to wear masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Cosplayers, local artists and other special guests plan to attend, including dinosaur cosplayer Mr. Bones and live musical guest Definitely Mary Ann. There also will be a 10% off storewide sale.

Time Warp, 3105 28th St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, call 303-443-4500.