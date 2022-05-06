 Skip to content

Friday, May 6th 2022

ColdQuanta hires GM to oversee quantum components growth

ColdQuanta Inc., a Boulder-based quantum-technology company, has hired Neil Anderson to serve as general manager of quantum components, “and will be responsible for defining and executing the end-to-end strategy for the company’s portfolio of quantum devices and machines,” according to a company news release.

Anderson’s experience includes senior commercial sales and marketing roles at leading optics and photonics companies.

“As an executive in the photonics field, I have long admired ColdQuanta for its leadership in the burgeoning quantum industry,” Anderson said in the release. “ColdQuanta’s technologies have become the building blocks of the quantum ecosystem, and the company is extremely well positioned to usher in the next wave of quantum innovation.”

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

