From the Community Editorial Board: City short on staff

Members of our Community Editorial Board, a group of community residents who are engaged with and passionate about local issues, respond to the following question: Splendid scenery may not be enough to draw potential workers, as the City of Boulder faces staff shortages in recreation, police, housing and planning departments. Your take?

Nice scenery doesn’t imply low unemployment. Most of us can’t live where the scenery is splendid. We vacation there because it’s too expensive to live on the Kona Coast or in Chamonix. We’re lucky to live in a place where many people vacation, but the cost to live here, like in other vacation spots, is prohibitive for many people.

Before we do the obvious and increase the salary for vacant positions, which has salary ramifications for nearly all city positions, we should view the city’s worker shortage as an opportunity to reevaluate our budget and our priorities.

First, do all these positions need to be filled? For instance, can we self-serve some of our recreational services? The North Boulder Rec Center pool is closed due to lack of lifeguards. Why can’t swimmers sign a waiver stating that they don’t require a lifeguard? Then the pool can remain in use instead of sitting idle.

One position that is open is an official for adult kickball. Seriously? Can’t adults make their own calls?

If the personnel is deemed essential, then we need to increase wages or benefits, which cost money. Before blindly raising taxes, the city should do what it is paid to do: make tough choices about where to spend our money. I suspect we have some fluff in our current budget.

Despite ignorant cries from the far left to defund the police, an adequately funded police force is essential to a free and safe society. What isn’t essential is spending money on reducing our CO2 footprint. Any money spent on this from the general fund should be cut and used to attract police officers.

The city has zero power to affect the climate in any measurable way. Money spent on climate mitigation, flood and fire risk in particular, is completely valid. Police: fund absolutely. CO2 reduction: fund only when all positions and potholes have been filled.

Finally, with unnecessary positions removed, self-servicing as much as possible and unnecessary vanity programs curtailed, we can increase benefits to attract workers. The drawback is that all current employees will demand the same bump. If the increase isn’t sufficient to attract new employees, its only effect would be to give all city employees a raise.

The City of Boulder has 105 open jobs, which is 7.5% of the total workforce. That’s inconvenient to be sure, but it isn’t crippling, and there is no need for any radical changes.

We seem to be in a general work disruption throughout the entire country. Baby boomers are retiring, for sure, but more is going on. I read a lot about burnout, but how is that new? And burned out or not, people still need to pay the rent.

The nearly $6 trillion handed out over the last two years must be having a sizeable effect on U.S. employment. That largesse also contributed to inflation, and I hope we’ll soon find a new equilibrium that alleviates our worker shortage.

Bill Wright, bill@wwwright.com

I feel that this topic is closely related to a previous CEB around affordable housing and overall accessibility to the city. This is the first thing that comes to mind when I consider why there are not enough folks to fill roles in the public sector.

By and large, those jobs do not pay enough to allow a person — let alone a family — to subsist comfortably on a single job. To make ends meet here for the cost of living alone, someone would most likely have to work two jobs.

If you are spending all your time working, what’s the point of living in Boulder? Boulder is a place where folks want to live because of the proximity to outdoor recreation and the overall community vibe. There is nothing appealing about giving every penny you make to rent and utilities and then not being able to leverage the actual experience of living in a wonderful city like Boulder.

Someone making $21 per hour or appropriately $43,000 per year really only qualifies for a rent that is about $1,400 per month. What sort of place in Boulder is only $1,400 per month?

That’s just rent! You cannot forget about gas prices, food prices, the price of dining out, insurance, etc. As such, many folks who work in Boulder cannot afford to live in Boulder.

That discussion provides a nice segue into the secondary issues at play here, specifically related to mobility. I know that the Community Vitality team at the city is acutely aware of the challenges facing residents and visitors to Boulder when it comes to movement and parking throughout the city.

As many changes have been made to try to create a more easily trafficked Boulder, the fact remains that U.S. 36 is an absolute nightmare for those living outside city limits, and once you arrive, you are faced with heavy congestion and a lack of parking, none of which is free.

Even if you live off U.S. 36 in Broomfield and work on Pearl Street, you are looking at, on average, 30 minutes to go door-to-door. That is absurd.

All of this considered, none of that is even remotely enticing to folks looking for a job.

The mindset of the city and its partners needs to shift and change the image and brand of Boulder, making it an inclusive and affordable place to work, live and thrive.

Emily Walsh, emilyallenwalsh@gmail.com

Let’s imagine we are writing a recruitment ad for just one of these city departments and that we aim to be transparent in the job description:

Planning department staff wanted — You are seeking low pay compared to the private sector, a long commute with views of the scenic Flatirons, and hands-on experience in handling voluminous building permit requests backlogged due to the pandemic. Experience dealing with frustrated customers a plus. Flexibility is important, as the search for a new planning director to lead the office is now underway and may take awhile. But, if you don’t like your new boss, just remember that director positions are about as stable as the weather in Colorado, and you should have the opportunity to adapt again before too long. As an added bonus for those who enjoy late-night movies about gladiators, you can watch your boss enter the City Council arena biweekly with no streaming fees required.

Planning director wanted — You rise to a challenge, and you are interested in leading the planning department staff (see description above). Too many jobs, too few jobs, not enough housing, too much housing, city traffic, and commuter traffic all will be your fault. As the perfect candidate, you will have thick skin, sleep with one eye open and take solace in the city’s slight edge over the U.S. Supreme Court and Congress in public approval ratings.

Tongue-in-cheek, yes, but not too far off the mark. Imagine similar ads we could write for jobs in the city’s police force and housing and human services department. Hiring is particularly challenging for public service positions. The city cannot compete with private sector wages, and it’s costly to live in Boulder. As such, the city’s currency for attracting workers is providing the opportunity for a rewarding job. That’s not easy to deliver in the current political environment.

What might make working for the city appealing? Perhaps it could start by supporting and showing appreciation for the hard work of its employees — even when the public or City Council disagrees with staff. Civility at City Council meetings is within the Council’s control, and tone is set from the top.

Additionally, recruiting strong and confident leadership at the department head level is necessary to attract, train and inspire rank-and-file employees to serve.

Only when we have a strong and loyal workforce that effectively provides basic city services can we then focus on the innovative goals that Boulder prides itself on.

Andrew Shoemaker, Ashoemaker@sgslitigation.com