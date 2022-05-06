 Skip to content

Friday, May 6th 2022

Front Range Stage: ‘Twilight Zone, A Parody’ in Lafayette, ‘Epic Proportions’ in Louisville

Theater productions for the week of May 6-12

Madge Montgomery and Dina Knott star in Theater Company of Lafayette’s “The Midnight Sun,” based off of a “Twilight Zone” episode. “The Twilight Zone: A Parody” runs through May 14 and features campy takes on episodes from the vintage series. (Theater Company of Lafayette/Courtesy photo)
Animal Farm Stage version of George Orwell’s biting satire, through May 21, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org.

Ann A no-holds barred portrait of Texas Governor Ann Richards, through May 5, Cherry Creek Theatre Company, Mizel Center, 350 S. Dahlia St., Denver; $26-$42; cherrycreektheatre.org.

Blue Ridge A progressive high school teacher spends six months in a church-sponsored halfway house, through June 5, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden; $17-$45; minersalley.com.

Choir Boy Gospel musical about a gay student in conflict, through May 29, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $30-$71; denvercenter.org.

Epic Proportions Comedy about the filming of a Biblical epic in the 1930s, through May 21, Coal Creek Theater of Louisville, Louisville Center for the Arts, 801 Grant Ave., Louisville; $23-$25; cctlouisville.org.

Flyin’ West Drama about black women who forged new lives following the Civil War, through May 7, Firehouse Theater Company, John Hand Theater, 7653 E. 1st St., Denver; $25; firehousetheatercompany.com.

The Liar Adaptation of a French farce, through May 22, Arvada Center for the Arts, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org.

The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong From missed lines to falling props, everything goes wrong, through May 22, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora; $20-$38; vintagetheatre.org.

Singin’ in the Rain Romantic comedy that follows actors’ transition from silent movies to talking pictures, through June 26; Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, 4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown; $29-$58; coloradocandlelight.com.

Stick Fly Play that explores the interconnectedness of race and class, through May 19, Arvada Center, 6900 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada; $45; arvadacenter.org.

Twilight Zone, A Parody Episodes of the famed 1950s/60s TV show are lovingly recreated, through May 14, Theater Company of Lafayette, Mary Miller Theater, 300 E. Simpson St., Lafayette; $18-$23; tclstage.org.

You Will Get Sick Play about learning to live in your own body, through May 14, Benchmark Theatre Company, 1560 Teller St., Lakewood, benchmarktheatre.com.

Coming soon

The Alchemist One-night-only performance of Shakespeare contemporary Ben Johnson’s satire, Aug. 2, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $25-$56; cupresents.org.

All’s Well That Ends Well Coming-of-age romp set in 1950s France, June 18-Aug. 6, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, University Theatre, CU, Boulder; $20-$67; cupresents.org.

The Book of Will Contemporary play that pays tribute to the friends who helped publish Shakespeare’s plays after his death, July 2-Aug. 6, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $22-$81; cupresents.org.

Coriolanus Shakespeare’s political drama about a soldier, common people and polarizing times, July 16-Aug. 7, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, University Theatre, CU, Boulder; $19-$64; cupresents.org.

Dixie’s Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull Dixie Longate shares lessons learned in this one-person comedy, June 22-July 17, DCPA, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $46-$80; denvercenter.org.

Quixote Nuevo Tejano musical about becoming the hero of your own story, May 13-June 12, Denver Center Theatre Company, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $30-$69; denvercenter.org.

Rockin’ and Rollin’ With Miss Rhythm Musical that tells the story of R&B legend Ruth Brown, June 3-11, DCPA, Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis streets, Denver; $46-$80; denvercenter.org.

Theater of the Mind David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar-created immersive theater piece world premiere, Aug. 31-Dec. 18, DCPA, York Street Yards, 3887 Steele St., Denver; theateroftheminddenver.com.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona Two pals find themselves at odds over the same gal, June 5-Aug. 7, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre, CU, Boulder; $22-$81; cupresents.org.

To submit a new play or production, email the entry plus a high-resolution photo to features@prairiemountainmedia.com, with “theater listings” in the subject line.

Mark Collins

