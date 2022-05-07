In first year, Boulder City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde faces fires, staffing constraints

Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde’s first full year as Boulder’s city manager hasn’t been boring — though she’d argue work in public service rarely is.

She joined the city in May 2021 on the heels of the King Soopers mass shooting and has now been at the helm of Boulder’s council-manager style government for several wildfires, several apartment fires and about half of the pandemic, which has contributed to staffing shortages and financial constraints in the city.

Rivera-Vandermyde, a bilingual Puerto Rican native, is Boulder’s first Latina city manager. She came to the city from Austin, Texas, where she had served as deputy city manager since 2019. Ahead of that, she served as the director of Minneapolis’ Department of Regulatory Services before becoming the city coordinator there.

For other members of the city’s leadership team, Rivera-Vandermyde’s authenticity shines.

Deputy City Manager Chris Meschuk referenced her sense of leadership and genuine personality. Parks and Recreation Director Ali Rhodes called her even-keeled with an ability to infuse all conversations with positive energy.

“She genuinely finds Boulder to be a wonderful place and is not daunted by the challenges of leadership in such complicated times,” Rhodes said.

“She loves a good meme and happy hour, both of which can make hard work more fun,” she added.

Similar to other government organizations as well as companies in the public and private sector, Boulder is struggling with staffing as it transitions into a phase of the coronavirus pandemic with fewer restrictions.

It’s something Rivera-Vandermyde has committed to working on: The city is in the process of collecting department-by-department vacancy data and has hired a consultant to evaluate its compensation levels.

“Without a full component of staff, it is hard for us to pivot and to really meet the urgency and the pace that certainly (the) community wants us to meet, that council members want us to meet,” she said.

“I just wish we were past this moment, but we’re not,” Rivera-Vandermyde added. “So we’ll just have to sit in it and work our way out of it as that moves forward.”

As a bridge between city staff and the Boulder City Council, the city manager is tasked with being realistic about what’s possible.

For example, during this year’s annual City Council retreat, Rivera-Vandermyde had to work with the Council to whittle down a large list of work plan items into a smaller list of 10 achievable goals. When a Council-proposed idea wasn’t feasible due to staffing constraints, she said so.

Placing an emphasis on staffing is the right move, Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Friend agreed.

“Council cannot be effective in lifting up any work to benefit the community without staff here to implement our work goals — and so I think Nuria’s steady focus on retaining and recruiting excellent staff is smart and necessary,” she wrote in response to emailed questions.

For Rhodes, who heads one of the most understaffed city departments, it’s one of the projects on which she’s most excited to partner with Rivera-Vandermyde moving forward.

“Our city employees have served the community well and tirelessly through the very long COVID emergency, the shooting and multiple wildfires amidst very heavy social and political strife,” Rhodes said. “The challenges of the last few years have shown us, once again, that our people truly are our most valued asset and ensuring the city is an employer of choice has to be a key priority.”

While Boulder instated its community connectors program — designed to gain insight from underrepresented communities including the city’s many native Spanish speakers — ahead of Rivera-Vandermyde’s arrival, she hopes her presence supports the work.

She pointed to a recent meeting with tenants expressing concerns about a landlord where she was able to speak with them in Spanish.

People may not know what a city manager does or have much experience interacting with or participating in local government, but likely feel comforted to know there’s a city official who can speak their language, Rivera-Vandermyde noted.

“Those are the moments that, I think, remind me of why I got into public service in the first place,” she said.

This is something Friend noticed, too. Rivera-Vandermyde’s warmth, empathy and willingness to go the extra mile is remarkable, she wrote.

“Her ability to connect with people is a gift that benefits the city as a whole. We are so lucky she’s here,” Friend wrote.

Aside from her day-to-day work as city manager, Rivera-Vandermyde is appreciative of how quickly her family has adjusted to life in Boulder.

And she fits right in, regularly enjoying walks in city parks and trails and sometimes jumping on an e-bike, despite growing up on an island without much bicycle infrastructure.

There are also moments where she’s felt a real sense of connection in her new home.

While shopping at her local King Soopers, Rivera-Vandermyde recalls encountering a fellow city employee. It was someone she’d met, but as a face in a small box on a virtual meeting with an entire city department.

The person said hello. It was a small interaction, but it’s one that stuck with her.

“I know they’re silly, but those are the moments that fill me with a sense of belonging,” she said.