Letters to the editor: Lafayette’s first poet laureate; Chautauqua seeks board members; look at climate change as fire cause; young skiers must ski safely; sensational headlines mislead

Doug Conarroe: Lafayette: Misinformation regarding poet laureate

I hate to break it to the Lafayette Cultural Arts Commission and Lafayette Mayor J.D. Mangat, but ZBassSpeaks isn’t Lafayette’s first poet laureate.

The first mention of a Lafayette poet laureate is found in a 1908 Lafayette News, in which the editor describes William “Billy” Crawford, president of the Union Local 1388 and a fire boss at the Capitol Mine east of Lafayette, as the town’s “poet laureate.”

Allie (Orton) Flint is Lafayette’s first official poet laureate, recognized with the honor in 1947. She obtained a degree in nursing and moved to Lafayette in 1908. Flint’s poems graced the columns of the Lafayette Leader for over a decade, starting in about 1950.

A City of Lafayette walking tour brochure titled “Women of Impact” — published in 1998 and available today on the city’s website — details the history of Flint and the house she owned at 613 Dounce St. The brochure states that Flint was “elected (poet laureate) by acclamation in November 1947.” Flint died in 1964.

I’m happy for ZBassSpeaks and appreciate their artistry and storytelling skills. And I’m not trying to diminish their accomplishment.

But the city bestowing such an honor requires some upfront research.

As Emily Dickinson penned, “Yesterday is History,’Tis so far away.” Except not so much when it comes to Lafayette’s history and the history of its poet laureates.

All it takes is a phone call to the Lafayette Historical Society.

Doug Conarroe

Lafayette

Peter Spear: Chautauqua: Directors now accepting applications to join board

The board of directors of the Colorado Chautauqua is now accepting applications for board positions.

Board members are appointed to three-year terms, with the upcoming term beginning in September. There are approximately eight to 10 board meetings per year, and board members are asked to serve on at least one board committee.

Applications are due by June 1, and announcements are made in late July.

Application forms are available on the governance page of the Chautauqua website at chautauqua.com. Please direct any questions to Peter Spear, pspear@me.com.

Peter Spear

Colorado Chautauqua Board of Directors Governance Committee chair

Boulder

Robert Lynn: Marshall Fire: Look at climate change as cause, not untended open space

Recently officials were looking into a long-term smoldering coal mine and human activity as possible causes for the Marshall Fire.

On April 7 the Camera reported that the Boulder County Board of Review recommends that we spend (an unspecified amount of) dollars to fireproof our homes.

One board member is reported to have said, “Boulder has invested an enormous amount of money in purchasing open space, and it was all this open space that brought fire to the communities.”

Not one mention of climate change, but the board certainly seems to indicate that the Marshall Fire got to Superior and Louisville via untended Boulder County Open Space and not climate change.

Robert Lynn

Louisville

Connor Dunn: Ski accidents: College-age skiers must take safety precautions

Eldora Mountain was the home of five skiing-related fatalities in 2021, per the Camera.

Skiing can quickly turn dangerous. U.S. Ski Accident Statistics reports annual ski accidents have risen over 50% since 2012.

Little change has occurred to prevent future fatalities. If people are allowed to ski, then we must establish safety regulations.

Requiring young adults to take an educational course, mandating helmets and enforcing minors have proper adult supervision are strategies to reduce injury.

One obstacle is the ski industry itself.

The Wall Street Journal reports the ski industry funds research to combat safety precautions and fight new mandates. We have seen this with helmets, as resorts fight back their effectiveness.

On the mountain, college-age kids tend to be the most dangerous. According to the Wall Street Journal, those 18-21 are responsible for over half of ski injuries. They are less likely to view helmets as an important safety measure despite being at higher injury risk.

Young adults are also the most likely to take risks to impress their friends. When college-age kids go to the mountains, they tend to go with their friends. They are more reckless, have less experience and are an accident waiting to happen.

Banning college students from skiing could greatly benefit safety, but the mountains of Eldora serve as a great source of student happiness on the weekends.

Many, including myself, are drawn into college here for skiing. Skiing gives you a mixture of excitement, adrenaline and a sense of freedom as you slice through the snow like a fine knife.

However, it is the skier’s responsibility to know their limits and keep themselves safe. College-age individuals have continually provided reasonable logic that they will put themselves and those around them into harm’s way.

College students should not be allowed on the slopes if we do not implement safety precautions.

Connor Dunn

University of Colorado Boulder Leeds School of Business finance and real estate student

Alexandria, Virginia

Diana Shepard: News: Sensational headlines mislead readers

You’ve done it again, inaccurate and sensationalized headlines, inconsistent with the content of the related story. Stop it!

An April 14 headline read, “Area soil test shows metals and asbestos in safe ranges,” implying asbestos was found in Boulder County soils.

The associated article, however, said, “No asbestos was detected at any of the testing locations.” A very different result!

I often notice this type of attempt in trying to grab readers’ attention with inaccurate headlines in the Daily Camera.

It is a disservice to reporting the truth. What if a reader only has had time to peruse the headlines? They are left with a false narrative. Stop it!

Diana Shepard

Boulder