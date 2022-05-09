 Skip to content

BFG Partners sells off Curlsmith parent

Monday, May 9th 2022

Boulder Food Group LLC, a private-equity firm that operates as BFG Partners, has offloaded Recipe Products Ltd., which makes the Curlsmith line of clean hair-care products to consumer-products umbrella company Helen of Troy Ltd. (Nasdaq: HELE) for an undisclosed sum.

Curlsmith founder Michal Berski said in a news release that the company grew from a concept to a $150-million brand in five years.

“We were fortunate enough to partner with Michal, Kate and the Curlsmith team 18 months ago at a real inflection point in the brand’s growth. We saw their creativity and respect for their customer base fuel thoughtful and speedy expansion across the globe, with notable success in Ulta and in their (direct-to-consumer) business,” BFG partner Ben Fenton said in the release.

Financo Raymond James acted as exclusive financial adviser to Curlsmith.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Bizwest Staff

