Boulder JCC hosts talk on investing in women, girls

Boulder’s Jewish Community Center is hosting a talk Tuesday titled “Build Back Better: Investing in Women and Girls Globally.”

The program, part of the Exceptional Women Series, will feature a conversation with Karen Larson, president and CEO of Friendship Bridge, and Christina Lowery, CEO of Girl Rising. The conversation will be moderated by Laura DeLuca, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder.

The speakers plan to share stories of women and girls leading transformative change in their communities, even during crises threatening to set back progress in gender equity. The free, in-person event also will be available watch over an online livestream.

The Jewish Community Center is located at 6007 Oreg Ave., Boulder. To register for the event, go to boulderjcc.force.com/s/registration.