 Skip to content

News |
Boulder Parks and Recreation hosting scavenger…

Tuesday, May 10th 2022

E-Edition

News

News |
Boulder Parks and Recreation hosting scavenger hunt at historic places

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder Parks and Recreation is hosting a scavenger hunt at historic places across the city.

The self-guided scavenger hunt gives participants a chance to learn about the eight historic sites owned by Parks and Recreation and the ways in which the department intends to steward the resources in the future, according to a city news release.

People can visit up to eight sites, including Colorado Chautauqua, Columbia Cemetery, the Glen Huntington Bandshell and the Platt Farmhouse, and answer questions to win prizes. The scavenger hunt, which opens Monday and remains open through May 23, is broken up into three loops, including several sites in each.

Participants can use an online scavenger hunt form or pick up a paper copy at one of the department’s recreation centers. The form will provide a rhyming clue that takes a person to one of the sites. Upon arrival, the participant will answer a trivia questions and/or take a selfie at the location.

Anyone who fills out the online form, visits at least one site and answers one question will be eligible for prizes, including department recreation center passes, film tickets and other merchandise from Colorado Chautauqua, the release states.

Learn more and access the online form at: bouldercolorado.gov/hipp-scavenger-hunt

Author

Deborah Swearingen

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. High Plains Bank, Your Trusted Banking Partner

    Are you looking for better banking? Call High Plains Bank, your trusted banking partner in Keenesburg! High Plains Bank provides...
  2. Boulder Apartment With Two Bedrooms

    Here’s a great Boulder Apartment with two bedrooms! And it’s at Habitat—known for all its amenities and its great location....
  3. So You Bought A Home With Hardwood Floors

    So you bought a home with hardwood floors? Great! Now make them look brand new with a floor refinish by...
  4. Shop Amana, Electrolux, Frigidaire, Maytag

    When it comes to appliances, homeowners want quality, selection and great prices. That’s exactly what you will find at J...
  5. Flagstaff Academy Open Enrollment

    Flagstaff Academy open enrollment is happening now for the 2022/2023 school year. New families and parents of K-8 students are...