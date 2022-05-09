Circle K ups its fire fund donations to $545K

The Community Foundation Boulder County will receive a contribution to its Marshall Fire fund Tuesday that, combined with an earlier donation, will bring Circle K Rocky Mountain Business Unit’s donations to more than a half million dollars.

Fuel and convenience store group Circle K is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Couche-Tard operates in 26 countries with more than 14,100 stores.

Circle K donated $325,000 to the fire fund earlier; on Tuesday, its vice president, Mark Tate, will present a second check to the foundation, bringing its donation total to $545,012.49.

The community foundation created the Wildfire Fund after the late-December Marshall Fire and has raised almost $40 million since. It has dispersed about 30% of the fund.

“Our effort to support the Boulder County community is truly a case of pennies adding up to make a remarkable difference,” Tate said in a statement preceding the Tuesday event. “We are so proud to donate to the Community Foundation Boulder County to help our friends and neighbors as they recover from the horrific impact of this devastating fire.”

The Circle K Rocky Mountain Business Unit began fundraising for Marshall Fire relief efforts in January. The donations came as a small portion of fuel sales revenue, rather than by asking for donations from customers directly.

“We are incredibly grateful to Circle K and the community for their generous donations — we honestly cannot thank you all enough. Our staff has been working tirelessly with our advisory committee as well as wonderful government and community partners to meet our community’s short- and long-term needs,” said foundation CEO Tatiana Hernandez. “This additional generous donation ensures we can continue to meet the needs of our community throughout the recovery process,” she said.

The check presentation will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Community Foundation Boulder County office at 1123 Spruce St. in Boulder.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.