 Skip to content

Business |
Congruex makes two more acquisitions

Monday, May 9th 2022

E-Edition

Business

Business |
Congruex makes two more acquisitions

By | BizWest / Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Broadband infrastructure builder Congruex LLC continued its buying spree this month with the acquisition of Tower Engineering Solutions LLC and Sorensen Cos. Inc.

The deals mark Congruex’s 17th and 18th acquisitions since 2017.

“TES’s expertise and suite of services, from mount mapping and structural analysis to modifications and inspections, will complement and add new capabilities to Congruex’s existing wireless solutions,” Congruex said in a news release.

For its part, SCI “delivers turn-key solutions across fiber and wireless infrastructure, from aerial and underground fiber optic systems to outside plant (OSP) construction,” the release said.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“We identified TES and SCI as sharing many qualities that naturally align with Congruex: industry-leading engineering and construction expertise, dedication to client service, and commitment to cutting-edge innovation,” Congruex CEO Bill Beans said in the release. “These two acquisitions will strengthen our turn-key digital network design and build solutions and amplify our nationwide reach. We are delighted to welcome TES and SCI to the One Congruex family and look forward to partnering with their existing leadership and employee teams to best serve clients and accelerate growth.”

Congruex was advised by Berg Hill Greenleaf Ruscitti LLP.

This article was first published by BizWest, an independent news organization, and is published under a license agreement. © 2022 BizWest Media LLC.

Author

Lucas High Bizwest Prairie Mountain Media | BizWest/Prairie Mountain Media

Join the Conversation

We invite you to use our commenting platform to engage in insightful conversations about issues in our community. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable to us, and to disclose any information necessary to satisfy the law, regulation, or government request. We might permanently block any user who abuses these conditions.

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Shop Amana, Electrolux, Frigidaire, Maytag

    When it comes to appliances, homeowners want quality, selection and great prices. That’s exactly what you will find at J...
  2. Flagstaff Academy Open Enrollment

    Flagstaff Academy open enrollment is happening now for the 2022/2023 school year. New families and parents of K-8 students are...
  3. Did Winter Damage Your Roof?

    Winters and summers are tough on roofs. Did winter damage your roof? Get it ready for summer and beyond with...
  4. Save On Your Water Bill

    Did you know upgrading your bathroom fixtures can help you save on your water bill? New water-saving designs reduce the...
  5. Reach Your Dream Of Home Ownership

    FMS Bank is devoted to building communities with caring local home lending. That means helping people just like you reach...