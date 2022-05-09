CU Boulder Police Department to host crisis response, sniper teams training

Boulder residents and University of Colorado Boulder students, staff and faculty may hear gunshots echo from Folsom Field this week while the campus police department hosts a three-day crisis response and sniper teams training.

The training will be from Wednesday to Friday. About two dozen members of local and national crisis response and sniper teams will take part in the training, which includes a nighttime exercise on Friday.

Participants will be firing live rounds of ammunition into specialized steel traps, and although most rifles will be equipped with suppressors to muffle the noise of gunshots, gunfire may be heard around the stadium, the release stated. The CU Boulder Police Department will have signs and staff posted around the perimeter of Folsom Field to remind people of the training.

The timing of the training coincides with CU Boulder’s May semester, when fewer students are on campus than during the regular academic year. Academic departments experiencing indirect noise impacts will be notified ahead of time. Athletic department events and operations will not take place at Folsom Field during the training.