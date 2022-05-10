Boulder Valley School District hourly workers lobby for higher pay

Boulder Valley’s hourly support workers lobbied the school board Tuesday for a salary increase, saying they can’t afford to live in the school district and warning that staffing shortages will worsen if pay isn’t more competitive.

The Boulder Valley Classified Employees Association — representing the district’s bus drivers, food service workers, custodians, maintenance workers and other hourly employees — is currently in salary negotiations with the district. Negotiations appear to be heading toward an impasse, according to the association.

Boulder Valley administrators and teachers are among the highest paid in the state, speakers said, but the same isn’t true for support employees, many of whom could earn more in neighboring school districts. Speakers talked about working multiple jobs, visiting food banks, driving 20-year-old cars and moving to find affordable housing.

Shawn Ciaramitaro, Boulder Valley Classified Employees Association president, said the district’s assertion that hourly workers — like all employees — are paid at about 75% of what’s determined as the market rate for salaries based on comparable districts isn’t correct. Instead, he said, it’s more like 40% to 60%.

He said the district’s proposal of a 3.5% cost-of-living increase for all employees only equals an average increase of about $1,200 a year for support employees — effectively a pay cut, given the actual cost-of-living increases.

“The people who struggle the most are continuing to be left behind,” he said.

Several speakers pointed to staffing shortages for hourly worker positions. Boulder Valley is down to 130 bus drivers — about 70 short of the number the district needs, according to the classified association.

Joe Mason, who trains drivers for the district, said the district has lost a third of its drivers in the last four years.

“We simply don’t pay enough for the higher cost of living or commuting here,” he said.

David VanderMeer, a bus driver who commutes from Frederick, said many hourly workers are “at the breaking point,” unable to afford to live in Boulder County. People are working multiple jobs or leaving for higher paid work, he said, creating high turnover and shortages.

“We just need a raise so we can live,” he said.

Jennifer Donnelly, a transportation dispatcher in her ninth year with the district, said she found her calling working in the transportation department. As costs have increased in the last couple of years, she said, she now needs to work 50 to 60 hours to support her family.

“It’s just not sustainable,” she said, adding she’s starting to explore other opportunities. “Now is the time to rethink how BVSD values us.”

Cindy Ullman, who has worked in food services for nine years, said she and her colleagues are working two or more jobs “to put food on the table for our own children.” She added the food services department is seeing close to 40% turnover and is perennially understaffed.

“It’s impossible to get enough people, the pay is so low,” she said.

School board members, who aren’t directly involved in negotiations, generally responded that they support a living wage and want to see the district can reach an agreement that addresses the issues raised while staying within budget.

“Hopefully, we can get to a place that keeps us whole and gives the classified employees the support that they need,” said board member Richard Garcia.