Coroner IDs woman found in Boulder Canyon

The woman found dead in Boulder Canyon last week has been identified by the coroner’s office as Lucy Shaw, 27.

According to a release, Shaw was reported missing out of Boulder on May 3, and her vehicle was located in the 33-mile marker of Boulder Canyon Drive at 11:46 a.m. Thursday.

Boulder police used a drone to search the area, and found a body.

Rescuers reached the body and determined it was a woman, and were able to then evacuate the body out.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause and death, but the sheriff’s office said last week there were no signs of foul play.

Shaw’s family asked for privacy, but did say flowers and donations could be sent.