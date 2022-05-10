 Skip to content

Power pole fire quickly extinguished in Boulder

Tuesday, May 10th 2022

A small fire in the 4500 block 47th Street was extinguished Tuesday afternoon in Boulder. The fire was first reported as igniting a power pole. (Courtesy Boulder County Sheriff's Office)
A fire that was first reported as igniting a power pole was quickly extinguished Tuesday in Boulder, after growing to more than 100 square feet.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of 47th Street.

According to the release, the fire reached an approximate size of 100 by 150 feet in a marshy area with approximately five structures nearby. The fire was extinguished quickly. There were no injuries or damage to structures.

The responding agencies included Boulder Fire Rescue, Boulder Rural Fire Department, Boulder Open Space & Mountain Parks, Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Fire Management, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Kelsey Hammon

